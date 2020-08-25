Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

RVNC traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

