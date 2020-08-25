Rotharium (RTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Rotharium has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $110,131.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rotharium has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Rotharium token can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00005363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00128450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.01683420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00192939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000860 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00152984 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Rotharium

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

