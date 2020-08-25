Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading 3.2% Higher

Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI) traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.64. 53,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 45,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 million and a PE ratio of -106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Route1 alerts:

Route1 (CVE:ROI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.36 million during the quarter.

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.