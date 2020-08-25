Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Trading Down 1.3%

Roxgold Inc (TSE:ROXG)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.56. 327,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,130,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROXG. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital upped their price target on Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Roxgold from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Roxgold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $647.48 million and a P/E ratio of 50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.23.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

