Safe Market Cap Achieves $6.18 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Safe has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $60,891.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004377 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

