SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.0556 on Top Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $42.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00072477 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00751081 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.01487208 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,531.95 or 1.01140073 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00014284 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00156259 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005819 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

