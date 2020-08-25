salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.24-5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.72-3.74 EPS.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $7.59 on Tuesday, reaching $216.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,651,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.76.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

