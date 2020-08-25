salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77, RTT News reports. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

salesforce.com stock traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,651,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,682. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $218.35. The company has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.52.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,511.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $875,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.76.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.