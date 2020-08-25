salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.72-3.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.70-20.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.09 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.72-3.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.05. 25,651,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,682. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.52. The firm has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.76.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total value of $3,441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

