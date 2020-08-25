Sargent Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 67.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 27,740 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $101.39. 3,212,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

