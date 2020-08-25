Seascape Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Shares of BABA traded up $10.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,450,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,313. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $276.97. The stock has a market cap of $702.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

