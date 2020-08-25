Seascape Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $9.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,585.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,447. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,608.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,516.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,382.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,078.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

