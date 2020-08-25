Shelton Capital Management Buys 15,424 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,547,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,197,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $82.72. 17,634,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,188,241. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.