Shelton Capital Management Buys 3,752 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,306,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,933,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 147.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,013,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,043,000 after buying an additional 604,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,914,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after buying an additional 556,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average is $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

