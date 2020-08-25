Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,812 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.35. 1,316,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.15.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

