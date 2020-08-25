Shelton Capital Management Has $33.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded up $20.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,608.22. 2,247,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,487. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,074.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,614.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,518.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,384.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.