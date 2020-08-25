Shelton Capital Management Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 137,524 shares of company stock worth $19,934,219. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.85. 2,982,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,419. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

