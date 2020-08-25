Shelton Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 69,909 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 291,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 190,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 463,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 357,741 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,251,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,626,893. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.