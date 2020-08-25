Shelton Capital Management Sells 3,799 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,259,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $570,448,000 after purchasing an additional 379,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 143,488 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $102.47. 2,626,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,414,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.