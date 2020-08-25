Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Up 10%

Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 35,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 59,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

