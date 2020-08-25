Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 127%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%.

SOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

NYSE SOI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. 144,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,477. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $339.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.