SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) Shares Down 1.7%

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.55 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.88 ($0.23). Approximately 941,767 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 528,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.18 ($0.24).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.36.

About SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN)

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

