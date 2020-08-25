Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $65,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.68. 5,859,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,148,644. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

