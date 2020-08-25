SteepCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $20,615.23 and approximately $135.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001513 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000776 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

