Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Shares Down 9%

Strategic Metals Ltd (CVE:SMD)’s share price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 157,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 93,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a current ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 million and a P/E ratio of -10.17.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

