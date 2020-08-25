StrongHands (SHND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $89.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $560,100.34 and approximately $89.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,042,127,112 coins and its circulating supply is 16,628,932,758 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

