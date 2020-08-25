Swarm Market Capitalization Tops $2.33 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $1,694.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

