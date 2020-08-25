Tael (WABI) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.84 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Tael has a market capitalization of $13.84 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tael has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.96, $4.92, $7.20 and $34.91.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044543 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.78 or 0.05593408 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003578 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00050299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

