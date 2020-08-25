Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 138,295 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 742,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,295 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $88,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 412,808 shares of company stock valued at $52,570,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,418,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,715. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.18. The company has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

