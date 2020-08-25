Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $49,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $64,944,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock valued at $895,356. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,726,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,123,938. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

