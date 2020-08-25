Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 215,485 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215,485 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.2% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $511,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

NYSE:BABA traded up $10.22 on Monday, reaching $276.02. 22,450,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,756,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.41 and its 200-day moving average is $218.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $276.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

