Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 33,487 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,487 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after acquiring an additional 803,630 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,159. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

