Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $55,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after purchasing an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.33. 6,584,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184,647. The company has a market cap of $373.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $122.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

