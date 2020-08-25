Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2,313.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.54.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $510.00. 7,197,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,714,975. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $516.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.67 billion, a PE ratio of 93.75, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

