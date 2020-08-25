Thrive Token (THRT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 46.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $135,493.72 and approximately $8,518.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.99 or 0.05586705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003579 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00051007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

