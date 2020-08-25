UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 598 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $100.13. 5,262,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.