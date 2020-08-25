UMA Financial Services Inc. Invests $208,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust International LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 53,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $38,495,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $364,197,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.00. 11,553,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,852,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

