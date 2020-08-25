UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 868 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 156.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $10.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,450,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,313. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $702.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $276.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.