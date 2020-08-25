UMA Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $30.03. 26,365,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,876,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

