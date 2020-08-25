Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 976,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 440,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25.

In other Unigold news, Director Joseph Andrew Hamilton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 728,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$379,043.60.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold deposits in the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc. Its flagship project is Neita Property that covers 21,031 hectares in the northwestern Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002.

