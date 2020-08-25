UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s 5th Largest Position

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $86,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

NYSE UNH traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

