UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,279 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $417,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,389,877,000 after purchasing an additional 246,766 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,937,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.22. 1,879,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,421. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

