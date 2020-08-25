Utrust Achieves Market Cap of $83.91 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Utrust has a market cap of $83.91 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001638 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.99 or 0.05586705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003579 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00051007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

