Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,789.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 116,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

VB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.36. 386,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day moving average is $141.22. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.