Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.20. 2,886,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,321. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $316.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

