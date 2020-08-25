Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Trading 5.7% Higher

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. 408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Verbund from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale lowered Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

