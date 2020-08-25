VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 474.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 92,609 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 419,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 60.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 1,318,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

