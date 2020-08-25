We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 226,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.13. 2,852,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,347. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $290.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.29. The company has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

