We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,547,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $174,197,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $82.72. 17,634,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,188,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

