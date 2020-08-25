We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $129.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,490,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,547,570. The firm has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.42. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

